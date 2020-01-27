Speaking on Monday after testimony was given before the Senate by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi about alleged corruption surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regarding their work in Ukraine, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) fired off verbal missiles at the Bidens, the Democrats and the press for ignoring what he called the justified actions of President Trump in asking for an investigation.

In the course of Cruz answering reporters’ questions, one reporter stated, “None of the president’s attorneys mentioned one single possible crime that Hunter or joe Biden are accused of. Basically what they said was, ‘Hunter Biden got a job, his dad was vice-president.’ If that’s a crime, I mean, shouldn’t half of your children be in prison?”

Cruz fired back, drawing laughs from those around him, “My children are nine and eleven. I’m sorry you want to throw a nine-year-old in prison, but at this point, my third-grader plays basketball and softball at her school.”

Prior to that exchange, Cruz began with some fire of his own:

This is the first time in the entire proceeding we have heard, just at the beginning, of the serious evidence of corruption involving Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company that paid Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, a million dollars a year, while Hunter (Joe) Biden threatened Ukraine to withhold a billion dollars in aid unless and until they fired the prosecutor investigating his son. We just saw a video which I would encourage every news outlet here to actually show, the video of Joe Biden bragging about how he told the president of Ukraine he was gonna cut off a billion dollars; he was gonna block a billion dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor, and in Joe Biden’s own words, “son-of-a-b****, they fired the guy!”

Cruz continued:

I get that the press loves to obsess over the latest “bombshell.” Listen, I don’t know what John Bolton’s book says or doesn’t say; I’ve seen The New York Times coverage, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t impact the legal issue before this Senate. The legal issue before this Senate is whether a president has the authority to investigate corruption. So the House managers built their entire case on the proposition that investigating Burisma corruption, investigating the Bidens for corruption, was baseless and a sham. That proposition was absurd; we’ve just seen — they said there wasn’t a shred of evidence concerning corruption. We’ve just seen two hours of evidence, and at a minimum, it was not only reasonable and justified, but the president, I think, had an obligation to investigate corruption that potentially extended to the very highest levels of government.

Reporter: Senator, over the last two hours, none of the president’s attorneys mentioned one single possible crime that Hunter or Joe Biden are accused of. Basically what they said was, “Hunter Biden got a job, his dad was vice-president.” If that’s a crime, I mean, shouldn’t half of your children be in prison?”

Cruz: My children are nine and eleven. I’m sorry you want to throw a nine-year-old in prison, but at this point, my third-grader plays basketball and softball at her school. So stop playing the nasty Washington game —

Reporter: I’m sorry, that’s not a nasty Washington game —

Cruz: Attacking a nine-year-old?

Another reporter asked about the idea of the Democrats and Republicans calling extra witnesses in equal measure. Cruz answered:

Look, in my view, additional witnesses are not necessary. The House managers have presented their case. They haven’t come remotely close to meeting their burden of proof. Now, that being said, if the Senate, later this week, when we vote on witnesses, decides to go down the road to additional witnesses, I think at a minimum, the most important witness for the Senate to hear from is now Hunter Biden.

Asked why John Bolton should not testify, Cruz replied, “I don’t believe the testimony is necessary. The House managers have a burden of proof; a burden of proof to prove their case. They have fallen woefully short. The standard under the Constitution is high crimes and misdemeanors. They have not demonstrated any law was violated, and the president was entirely justified in asking for an investigation of corruption concerning Ukraine and potentially Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.”

Reporter: Is there a shadow over the president if you don’t have testimony in a trial?

Cruz: Look, the “shadow” over the presidency is the last several months of sham proceedings in the House where they only heard from prosecution witnesses and they ignored the very substantial evidence of corruption with the vice-president, going to the very top, potentially of the administration. And by the way, the Obama administration pointed out the conflict of interest over and over and over again, and so did the press until the press decided to defed the Democrats’ partisan impeachment attacks.

He concluded, “This has been a sham from the beginning; presidents have the authority to investigate corruption.”

Ted Cruz just went beastmode shredding Hunter Biden and Joe and the journos went bonkers!!! LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ySrSZ936iO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2020

H/T Twitchy