Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (CO) admitted on Monday night that the Democrats had a sense of urgency in wanting to push forward with their partisan articles of impeachment because of the upcoming 2020 presidential elections.

“Did the House move too quickly?” Chuck Rosenberg asked Crow on MSNBC. “Should they have called more witnesses there and do you feel any lingering effects on those decisions, right or wrong, on the current proceeding?”

“No, I think the House proceeded in the way that it should have proceeded,” Crow responded. “There was urgency, but it was also thoughtful and deliberate, it occurred over several months period of time.”

“There is some urgency here,” Crow continued, later adding, “it does have to do with the elections that are coming up later this year.”

Rep. Jason Crow just admitted what we’ve known all along the Democrats’ impeachment is about the upcoming 2020 election. “There is some urgency here…it does have to do with the elections that are coming up later this year. pic.twitter.com/ExEOi8dKNC — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) January 28, 2020

Crow is notorious for his politicization of a school shooting in Colorado last year, where he went to a vigil the next day for the student who died and pushed Democrats’ radical gun control agenda, which is an anti-freedom agenda.

The Daily Wire reported at the time: “Democrat Rep. Jason Crow and Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet both politicized the tragedy by calling for new gun-control laws — even though no gun laws would have prevented the shooting, as the firearms used were illegally obtained — and neither Democrat called for protecting students at school.”

Students rejected Crow’s politicization of the tragedy and stormed out, chanting “mental health!”

Students at a vigil for the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch reportedly walked out of the event after Democrat politicians Jason Crow and Michael Bennet made remarks and students said the tragedy was being politicized. Outside, students chanted: “Mental health!” pic.twitter.com/sQpTfAUWCs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 9, 2019

On the issue of impeachment, Crow is far from the first Democrat, or even the first impeachment manager, to admit that Democrats’ partisan impeachment is about stopping President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Last week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is one of the Democrats’ impeachment managers, said during the Senate trial, “We are here today to consider a much more grave matter and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election. For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

In May, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.”

Also in May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to make sure — this will sound political but we have to make sure that the Constitution wins the next presidential election. We can’t be worrying about well, how long is this going to take? Well, that will take as long as it does. And we will press the case so that in the court of public opinion. People will know what is — is right. But we cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump if we are going to be faithful to our democracy and to the Constitution of the United States.”

In November, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House. We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”