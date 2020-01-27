http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5COWSxpVe-g/

The Senate will start the sixth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

President Trump’s legal team will start the second day of their opening arguments after the president’s team delivered a relatively short defense on Saturday.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said after the Senate impeachment trial that President Trump’s legal team had “shredded” the Democrats’ case for impeachment within two hours.

“I thought today was an incredible two hours, and within two hours, I thought that the White House counsel and their team entirely shredded the case that has been presented by the House managers,” the Iowa conservative said. “What we heard today was very concise; it was full of truths and facts, as presented by the House managers’ own witnesses. It was not filled with half-truths and personal stories.”

Senate Republicans such as Sens. Mitt Romney (R-IA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have called for additional witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton to testify after reports suggested that Trump sought to tie foreign security assistance funding for Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination,” President Trump tweeted Monday.

