An alleged leak of an excerpt from John Bolton’s upcoming book supposedly details that President Trump planned to withhold military aid from Ukraine until an investigation into the Bidens was completed.

Senate Republicans refuted the idea that John Bolton should be required to testify against President Trump and urged for the Senate to continue the impeachment trial as planned.

WATCH:

