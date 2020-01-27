One way to make heads explode in Hollywood: Wear a pro-Trump dress to an awards show.

Joy Villa, an award-winning recording artist and political activist, arrived at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards wearing a red, white and blue ensemble. The 28-year-old hit some poses for the cameras, showing off a tight floor-length red dress and white form-fitting coverlet adorned with blue sequins and white stars. She wore two huge red ostrich feathers in her hair and carried a tiny clutch purse emblazoned with a red, white and blue elephant, the symbol of the Republican Party.

On the front of her dress, in huge white letters and numbers, it read “TRUMP 2020.” On the back of the backless dress, it read: “IMPEACHED & RE-ELECTED.”

Both the gown and the coat with cape sleeves were custom-made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs.

Allinger told The Hollywood Reporter: “The collar of Joy’s latex dress was inspired by a neckline on a dress by Alexander McQueen, and the coat is inspired by our first lady [Melania Trump] — I just picture her in this. So yeah, USA!”

“I feel like Miss America in this; it’s all couture,” Villa told THR before the awards show, adding, “He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected.” She described impeachment as “a total sham,” explaining that the process was “confusing most Americans.” Asked whether she had shared her fashion plans with Trump in advance of the show, she said, “He’ll be surprised. I just told Ivanka and the White House that I’m going to wear something to be supportive. I don’t let anyone know the message beforehand.”

Naturally, Joy Villa is here with a conservative-themed outfit (see the purse) on the #Grammys carpet. She had a bedazzled “T” on her dress underneath. pic.twitter.com/6Oq56II2JV — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 26, 2020

Villa is making a habit of upsetting the apple cart on the red carpet. Sunday’s Grammy Awards marked the third event where she showed support for Trump through her clothing. In February 2019, Villa dressed up as a barbed-wire border wall and carried a red Make America Great Again purse. The year before she wore a red, white and blue dress that read, “FREEDOM.”

“Well to no surprise, I’m still a Trump supporter and supporting the president and what he’s doing. This is my Make America Great Again purse and dress is by Desi Designs Couture, and it represents the wall,” Villa told Fox News last year.

On Sunday, Villa said on Twitter: “As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion. Thank God for @realdonaldtrump!”

As an artist I use my voice for what my heart holds dear: American exceptionalism lifting up integrity, free speech, family values and our beautiful freedom of religion. Thank God for @realdonaldtrump! The first… https://t.co/MuyH3i9AIw — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020

Liberals hit Twitter to whine and moan.

“Award for worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards goes to #JoyVilla.”

“[T]hat Joy Villa woman wearing a Trump dress every single year to the Grammys and yet has never been nominated and nobody is buying them albums or streaming those songs, so what is even gaining from this? just goofy.”

that Joy Villa woman wearing a Trump dress every single year to the Grammys and yet has never been nominated and nobody is buying them albums or streaming those songs, so what is even gaining from this? just goofy. — fan account (@hosthetics) January 26, 2020

“Joy Villa has an entire Trump Administration fashion line. She calls herself a singer-songwriter and has been active since 2001 but, look at the chart history. Her husband? A white man who’s had dinner with Trump. Whoever snuck her into the Grammys needs to sneak her back out.”

Joy Villa has an entire Trump Administration fashion line. She calls herself a singer-songwriter and has been active since 2001 but, look at the chart history. Her husband? A white man who’s had dinner with Trump. Whoever snuck her into the Grammys needs to sneak her back out. https://t.co/vhMkK1vQe0 pic.twitter.com/QBCQt5ZZZu — follow my bts acc @joonseokisses (@bIinkaholic) January 26, 2020

“Not me googling Joy Villa and still not knowing who the bish is. Sis had no other choice but to wear that grotesque ass gown at the Grammys.. gotta get noticed somehow, right? Cause it for sure ain’t that for that music you be putting out.”

Not me googling Joy Villa and still not knowing who the bish is 🥴🥴 Sis had no other choice but to wear that grotesque ass gown at the Grammys.. gotta get noticed somehow, right? Cause it for sure ain’t that for that music you be putting out 🤡 pic.twitter.com/J8tn2UU7l3 — Nessie Swan-Cullen (@shartcuterie) January 27, 2020

But Villa garnered plenty of support, too.

“Thank you Joy Villa for being brave enough to speak the truth to a world that isn’t ready to hear it! 2020 is the YEAR OF AVA MAX!”

Thank you Joy Villa for being brave enough to speak the truth to a world that isn’t ready to hear it! 2020 is the YEAR OF AVA MAX! pic.twitter.com/ZikptaJNKH — Intelligent Lovers Choose ARTPOP (@rossleonardy) January 26, 2020