Music mogul Kanye West hosted a special midnight “Sunday service” to honor the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died, along with eight others, in a helicopter crash Sunday at the age of 41.

The memorial service, which was attended by the Grammy-winner’s wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, featured tributes from gospel singer Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper, and the Sunday service choir.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin asked the crowd, “Why do bad things happen to good people?”

Kardashian posted several Instagram stories from the service, including one video with the caption, “I needed to hear this.”

Hours before Kardashian attended the Sunday service, she posted a picture of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on her Instagram page.

“My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl,” the caption on Kim Kardashian’s post read.

“I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend,” she added.

Kanye West also penned a tribute of his own in a tweet honoring the Lakers legend.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

“Kobe, We love you brother,” Kanye West wrote. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning after the Sikorsky S-76 chopper crashed into a hillside and caught fire.

The crash took place in Calabasas, California, and killed everyone on board, including the pilot.

Officials in Los Angeles say that heavy fog may have contributed to the poor flying conditions around the time of the crash, and say the weather will likely be a significant part of the investigation into the crash, the Los Angeles Times reported.