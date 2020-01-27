A tell-all book by a guy President Trump fired from his post doesn’t come out until March 17, but the New York Times posted a lengthy story about it just as the president’s lawyers have opened their defense in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

That doesn’t add up, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday.

“Our team just went on Saturday and in two hours undid all of the hours and hours, in 24 hours, that the Dems did in the Senate trial,” Grisham told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “It’s very clear the president did nothing wrong. Suddenly, this manuscript has magically appeared in the hands of The New York Times.”

She said that timing is “very, very suspect.”

The Times reported on Sunday that former national security adviser John Bolton will say in his new book that Trump’s hold on $391 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine was directly linked to the country’s leaders agreeing to conduct an investigation into Joe Biden and other Democrats. Grisham noted that Amazon posted a link for the book, titled “The Room Where it Happened,” and is taking presales orders. The book, by the way, is being published by Simon and Schuster, “the same publisher that [disgraced former FBI Director James] Comey used,” Grisham said.

Grisham said Bolton sent the manuscript of the book to the White House on Dec. 30, adding it is “something we have kept walled off for obvious reasons” as it “could be a conflict with the trial going on.”

She also said there is “nothing that I have seen and nothing that I know about in terms of what they would remove for national security.”

“I don’t know if they have done anything, if they have made any edits yet for the national security and if there is any classified information out there,’ said Grisham. “But, if there is, it’s a very, very dangerous precedent to set once again.”

Grisham also shot down claims made by Rep. Adam Schiff that Trump had threatened him on Twitter when he said the California Democrat has “not paid the price yet” for his actions on impeaching Trump.

“I think Schiff has shockingly thin skin if he thinks that was any kind of a threat from the president of the United States,” said Grisham. “I believe it means there will be consequences with the American people and at the ballot box… I think he was grandstanding once again and playing the pity card that he just got threatened by the president. I think people see through that.”

