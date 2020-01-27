On Monday’s episode of “Pseudo-Intellectual,” Lauren Chen discussed a recent video from AJ+ featuring Dr. Joy DeGruy, who details her theory of “post-traumatic slave syndrome.”

In this clip, Lauren broke down DeGruy’s theory that suggests that post-traumatic slave syndrome is an adaptive survival behavior that affects the black community and is a direct result of the multigenerational oppression of Africans.

DeGruy wrote a book on the topic where she claimed that oppression experienced in the black communities today link to chattel slavery, a form of slavery that is founded on the principle that “African-Americans were inherently/genetically inferior to whites.”

According to DeGruy, chattel slavery was the precursor to institutionalized racism.

“Just because two things seem related doesn’t mean that they are,” Lauren said.

Lauren broke down DeGruy’s analysis and determined that there is little evidence to support her claim that post-traumatic slave syndrome is a real thing.

Later, DeGruy claimed that their parents denigrate children in the black community as a form of protection.

To watch Lauren destroy DeGruy’s argument, watch the video below.

