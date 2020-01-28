(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — For many working Americans, just arriving at work on time can be a stressful experience. A new survey of 2,000 Americans who regularly commute to work via car finds that a full third of respondents usually feel agitated or stressed before even arriving at the office.

While some are better off than others, it’s common for millions of commuters to spend upwards of an hour or more on their daily trek to and from the office. In fact, the average surveyed commuter will spend over five full days driving back and forth to work during a calendar year. Over the course of a month, that works out to 580 minutes in the car.

The survey, which was commissioned by Batteries Plus Bulbs, also found that 27% of Americans make a habit of complaining about their daily commute. The majority of respondents (76%) said they feel guilty whenever they are even just a few minutes late for work in the morning. Interestingly, it seems much of that guilt is caused by a lack of understanding by management; one in four said they’ve been conditioned to believe commuting issues aren’t a valid reason to arrive late, and slightly more (26%) reported that their managers aren’t sympathetic towards commuting woes.

