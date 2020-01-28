A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the sea just south of Cuba on Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

The quake was felt in Miami, prompting people to evacuate from buildings.

“I was sitting at my desk in Aventura, I felt motion similar to feeling light-headed,” said one person who felt his building shake, but didn’t want to be identified. He told CBSMiami.com, “It didn’t stop, and my coworker asked if the building was moving. It lasted for another 20 seconds as we walked toward the stairwell.”

Reuters reported:

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center said. The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as magnitude 7.3 before being upgraded, was between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). The quake was not strongly felt in the Cuban capital of Havana or in Kingston, Jamaica, according to Reuters witnesses. Meanwhile, Mikhail Campbell, a police media relations officer in the Cayman Islands, said he was not immediately aware of any reports of serious damage. Tsunami warnings were quickly issued. “Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica… Cayman Islands and Cuba,” the International Tsunami Information Center said.

There are no initial reports of casualties, however, there are reports of cracked roads in the Cayman Islands.

DEVELOPING…

