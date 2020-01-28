(FOX NEWS) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday afternoon and triggered warnings of a tsunami that ultimately fizzled, according to The U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit to the south of Cuba and to the northwest of Jamaica, but it was initially unclear if there were any injuries or damages, according to The Associated Press.

Floridians felt the effects in Southwest Miami-Dade where the Datran building in the Dadeland area started shaking, Fox 7 reported. Authorities evacuated the building, but no visible damage was detected.

