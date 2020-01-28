The perception of the danger posed by coronavirus compared to influenza, for example, also suggests the public calculates threat based not just on the likelihood of contracting an illness, but its relative novelty. Though 8,200 people in the United States, including 54 children, have died already during this flu season, with an estimated 15 million cases of the illness, people are still less worried about the flu (62 percent) than the spread of coronavirus.

The survey also found that while the vast majority of respondents (85 percent) back the Chinese government’s decision to restrict travel to and from areas affected by the coronavirus, roughly a third also blame the Chinese government for the spread of the virus into the United States.

And now that it has reached the United States, the public is widely supportive of a range of measures to curtail the domestic spread of the virus, including a travel ban to and from affected countries, quotas on how many travelers can enter the United States from those countries and enhanced airport screenings and quarantine protocols. Less than half, however, say they would get immunized if a vaccine became available.

Though the United States has not yet taken any such measures, the State Department on Monday raised the travel advisory for China to “Level 3,” warning Americans to reconsider travel. The alert for the Hubei Province remains at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.” The CDC also raised its travel warning Monday to its highest alert level, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to China.