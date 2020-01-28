The Wuhan coronavirus may have infected more people than reported by Chinese media.

In a leaked video, a nurse in Wuhan, China claimed that 90,000 people in China have been infected so far and stated that many people are currently in China visiting family due to Chinese New Year.

The Chinese nurse warned that the virus is showing signs of mutation and that millions of people could be at risk of getting infected.

WATCH:

