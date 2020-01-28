The White House need not worry if Republicans are not able to muster enough votes to prevent witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus and member of the Trump defense team told Newsmax TV.

“Look, I like Joe Biden – he’s a terrific guy, I have known him for years,” Dershowitz told Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “But Hunter Biden’s conduct and whether or not there was an attempt to suppress an investigation is extremely relevant to the state of mind to the president when he made his call to the president of Ukraine.

“So, I can’t imagine, under the Constitution, a ruling that says Bolton gets called and Hunter Biden does not.”

Dershowitz called media opining that Hunter Biden is irrelevant to the matter “nonsense.”

“[Hunter] Biden is very relevant and I can’t imagine either the chief justice or the Senate ruling that Biden’s testimony would be irrelevant,” he said.

Dershowitz voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and disagrees with Trump on many issues, including immigration and the environment — though he noted he does agree with him on the issue of Israel. He has noted his presence on the team is unpaid and that his sole role is to argue the Founders did not intend for abuse of power to be an impeachable offense.

He told Kelly that most Democratic senators, who are sitting as jurors in the trial, seemed attentive to his arguments Monday night — except for two: Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Sanders caucuses with Democrats and, along with Warren, is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in hopes of unseating Trump in November, should they fail to remove him through the impeachment process. (That is a highly unlikely prospect, given that Democrats would have to flip 14 Republicans.)

“I saw Democrats taking notes, leaning forward,” Dershowitz said. “And afterward they came over and told me that they were influenced by my argument. I have to tell you I did not see Bernie Sanders; I did not see Liz Warren paying much attention. They looked like they were doing other things. They came in with closed minds.”

Warren, he said, approached him afterward and said she could not follow his argument.

That did not seem to faze the professor, who quipped: “That says much more about her than it says about my argument.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.