(CNBC) — Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday the company is restricting employee travel in China as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Cook also said that Apple is cutting back on its retail store hours in China and have closed one store.

“We’re restricting travel to business critical travel,” Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton Tuesday. “For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well.”

