Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has taken a commanding lead in the latest poll of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters.

According to the American Research Group (ARG) survey, Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, polled at 28%, 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden at 13%.

The rest of the Democratic field looks like this:

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 12%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.: 11%.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii: 8%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.: 7%.

Undecided: 6%.

Other polls show Sanders leading in the state neighboring his home of Vermont by between 5% and 12%.

The Hill notes, New Hampshire can be difficult to survey because undeclared voters are free to vote in either primary, and it is impossible to guess how many of them with vote in the Democratic primary. The ARG poll talked both to Democratic and undeclared voters.

The state has 413,000 undeclared voters, with only 288,000 registered Republicans and 275,000 registered Democrats, The Hill noted.

ARG surveyed 335 Democrats and 265 undeclared New Hampshire voters between Jan. 24 and 27. The poll has a 4 percentage point margin of error.