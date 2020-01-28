HISTORIC PRESIDENT TRUMP! HISTORIC JERSEY RALLY!

First Daughter-in-law Lara Trump broke the news on Monday that 175,000 TICKETS WERE REQUESTED to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Massive crowd for President Trump in what is considered a deep blue state New Jersey pic.twitter.com/4gXfxgtTz4 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2020

Unbelievable Trump crowd in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/CrnGlzsAnj — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2020

For anyone who needs a stream of Trump’s rally in NJ. Trump is expected to begin speaking at 7PM EST https://t.co/CJ7exJH0j7 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 28, 2020

THOUSANDS CAME OUT TO SEE PRESIDENT TRUMP IN NEW JERSEY!

NJ Trump Rally

Actually the door are open and peeps file in. Is this the overflow ‘tailgating’? pic.twitter.com/2etLl8aLYc — ADDgolfer🍻 (@ADDgolfer) January 29, 2020

Huge Trump crowd in Wildwood with lots of @OANN fans! pic.twitter.com/IuPhwN98ER — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

HUNDREDS ARE OUTSIDE IN THE FREEZING WEATHER TO SEE TRUMP.

Looks like a minimum 1,500 people are gathering in Fox Park just outside the Wildwoods Convention Center to see President Trump speak on an outdoor screen #Wildwood pic.twitter.com/MHbS1ZfA0Y — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) January 29, 2020

THIS WAS EPIC — Via Jack Posobiec.

Wildwood is Trump Country pic.twitter.com/mHnGSXDlFN — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

President Trump welcomed Jeff Van Drew to the stage tonight in Wildwood.



This was great–

President Trump welcomed “brave” Republican Jeff Van Drew on the stage in Jersey.

President Trump hails newly-minted Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew at New Jersey rally: “Jeff had the guts to defy the leftwing fanatics in his own party … he’s a great guy, he’s a brave guy.” https://t.co/TiRTCKLWwe pic.twitter.com/6MxVRLvivM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 29, 2020

