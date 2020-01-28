https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/at-historic-jersey-rally-president-trump-welcomes-brave-republican-rep-jeff-van-drew-on-stage-video/

HISTORIC PRESIDENT TRUMP! HISTORIC JERSEY RALLY!

First Daughter-in-law Lara Trump broke the news on Monday that 175,000 TICKETS WERE REQUESTED to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

THOUSANDS CAME OUT TO SEE PRESIDENT TRUMP IN NEW JERSEY!

HUNDREDS ARE OUTSIDE IN THE FREEZING WEATHER TO SEE TRUMP.

THIS WAS EPIC — Via Jack Posobiec.

President Trump welcomed Jeff Van Drew to the stage tonight in Wildwood.

This was great–
President Trump welcomed “brave” Republican Jeff Van Drew on the stage in Jersey.

