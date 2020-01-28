At least three Democrat Senators are reportedly considering acquitting President Donald Trump of the charges leveled against him in the Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment.

“Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama are undecided on whether to vote to remove the president from office and agonizing over where to land,” Politico reported. “It’s a decision that could have major ramifications for each senator’s legacy and political prospects — as well shape the broader political dynamic surrounding impeachment heading into the 2020 election.”

The move would give the president a bipartisan acquittal to the Democrats’ partisan charges, something that Trump is eagerly seeking.

“All three senators remain undecided after hearing arguments from the impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team. But they could end up with a creative solution,” Politico added. “One or more senators may end up splitting their votes, borrowing a move from Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), who voted for the abuse of power charge but against the one on obstruction of Congress.”

There appeared to be some confusion on Tuesday over a quote that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) gave, which the LA Times reported as meaning that she was open to acquitting the president.

The LA Times tweeted: “Breaking: Sen. Dianne Feinstein became the first Democrat to suggest that she could vote to acquit President Trump despite serious concerns about his character.”

“Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” The LA Times quoted Feinstein as saying after the president’s team finished a three-day presentation in his defense. “That was my view and it still is my view.”

The LA Times added:

Still, she indicated that arguments in the trial about Trump’s character and fitness for office had left her undecided. “What changed my opinion as this went on,” she said, is a realization that “impeachment isn’t about one offense. It’s really about the character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve the people, not themselves.” Asked whether she would ultimately vote to acquit, she demurred, saying, “We’re not finished.”

After the LA Times published their story, Feinstein responded, “The LA Times misunderstood what I said today. Before the trial I said I’d keep an open mind. Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand.”

Not everyone believed Feinstein’s response.

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis responded: “Whoever runs Feinstein‘s Twitter account is now walking this back, saying reporters “‘understood’ what Feinstein really meant, which seems unlikely. The more likely option is that staff are now re-educating Feinstein about how she will vote.”

Whoever runs Feinstein’s Twitter account is now walking this back, saying reporters “misunderstood” what Feinstein really meant, which seems unlikely. The more likely option is that staff are now re-educating Feinstein about how she will vote. https://t.co/4RiS5Jhjrh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 28, 2020

Far-left Young Turks employee Ana Kasparian responded: “Nice backpedal. Not buying it. Feckless & craven Dems like Feinstein need to be voted out. We need lawmakers who actually represent us. She ain’t it.”

Nice backpedal. Not buying it. Feckless & craven Dems like Feinstein need to be voted out. We need lawmakers who actually represent us. She ain’t it. https://t.co/hjIvEFlQlU — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) January 28, 2020

YouTuber Tim Pool responded: “Yeah yeah blame the newspaper quoting you.”

Yeah yeah blame the newspaper quoting you “Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” Feinstein said Tuesday. “That was my view and it still is my view.” https://t.co/BTC3NkFFOK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 28, 2020