Touting that he has “achieved more than I promised,” President Donald Trump told a raucous campaign rally Tuesday in Wildwood, N.J., “at stake in our present battle is the survival of our nation.”

“They can’t win an election, so they’re trying to steal an election,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s not happening folks.”

Pointing to the “best polls I’ve ever had,” Trump also touted economic growth, millennial wage increases, a “blue-collar boom,” criminal justice reform, 191 federal judges, two Supreme Court justices, becoming the world’s No. 1 energy producer, veteran’s choice in care for U.S. soldiers, and record low unemployment amid congressional Democrats’ impeachment attempt in Washington, D.C.

“I never knew the swamp was this bad,” Trump said. “A lot bad people in this swamp, the swamp creatures I call them.”

Among Trump’s 2020 administration promises were a middle-income tax cut to come midyear, “right to try” in medical care for those terminally ill, and unveiling how Mexico will ultimately pay for his 2016-promised border wall.

“Mexico is in fact – you will soon find out – paying for the wall,” Trump said, thanking Mexico and its president for deploying troops at the U.S.-Mexico border to curtail illegal immigration.

The president’s visit to Wildwood is intended to bolster Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., a freshman lawmaker who switched parties over the House Democrats’ articles impeachment of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last month.

“This year is a flashpoint election,” Van Drew told the crowd, vowing “we’re going to keep America great.”

The rally was held as the president’s legal team wrapped up its roughly 12 hours of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial earlier in the day, using just half of its allotted 24 hours. Democrats used all of its 24 hours in their opening arguments late last week.

Thousands lined up in anticipation of the rally. Approximately 7,500 people were expected to be allowed inside the convention center for the event, which chanted “four more years,” “drain the swamp,” and “USA, USA.”

Van Drew claimed 175,000 people signed up for free tickets, although that number could not be independently verified.

“They never mention it,” Trump said, pointing at the cameras, which he called the “the fakers, the fake news media.”