Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has some extreme staffers in the field running his campaign, and the latest release from Project Veritas further demonstrates the radical views that underlie Sanders’ candidacy.

This time, undercover video from James O’Keefe’s organization showed two South Carolina field organizers for the Sanders campaign, Mason Baird and Daniel Taylor, apparently suggesting that eventually violence and force will be needed to enact the type of future that Sanders envisions.

“I’ve canvassed with someone who’s an anarchist, and with someone who’s a Marxist-Leninist,” Baird said. “So, we attract radical, truly radical people in the campaign … obviously that’s not outward-facing.”

Like other Sanders staffers, Baird said the American understanding of Soviet gulags is not accurate and that the perception of them has been negatively exaggerated.

Right now, Taylor said, the Sanders campaign needs to keep its more radical leanings under wraps so it can attract people to the cause and ease them in gradually.

“We don’t want to scare people off, you first have to feel it out before you get into the crazy stuff,” Taylor said. “You know we were talking about more extreme organizations like Antifa, you were talking about, Yellow Vests, all that but we’re kinda keeping that on the back burner for now.”

What is it, exactly, that needs to be on the back burner? Apparently, the plan for a revolution to end capitalism in America, according to Baird.

When pressed on how the Bernie Sanders movement would convince major companies like Google, YouTube, or Facebook to cede power and wealth and be nationalized, Baird, who repeatedly expressed a hesitancy to participate in violence toward other people, suggested that the escalation would need to involve a show of force and the destruction of property to force opponents to back off their position.

“We would need a federal government and a labor movement that is working together to strip power away from capitalists and preferably directing that violence towards property,” Baird said in the video.

“It would, it’s gonna take, you know, it’s gonna take militancy … like a militant labor movement that’s willing to … strike, and if necessary, you know, just destroy property and things like that,” Baird said.

