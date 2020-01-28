Democratic presidential hopeful Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers’ proposal: liberal group Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race MORE hit double digits in a new Morning Consult poll on Tuesday, marking the latest sign of his campaign’s growing support since launching in November.

Twelve percent of Democratic primary supported Bloomberg in the poll, putting the former New York City mayor above former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent, businessman Andrew Yang at 5 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 3 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden led the field with 29 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 23 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) rounded out the poll's top three spots with 14 percent support.

The survey is the latest sign that Bloomberg’s massive advertising campaign appears to be paying off in the polls.

Bloomberg, who is not fundraising, has already spent $270 million on advertising across the country ahead of the primary contests.

His campaign on Monday began sending mailers to 2.5 million Democratic primary voters across the country.

Bloomberg, who is not competing in Iowa and New Hampshire, has focused specifically on the Super Tuesday states.

Despite his late entry into the race, Bloomberg’s campaign staff continues to grow, reaching 800 staffers earlier this month.

Bloomberg also appears to be making inroads among lawmakers, scoring his fifth congressional endorsement on Monday.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted on Jan. 20-26 and is based on 17,836 surveys with Democratic primary voters.