About Morning Consult Political Intelligence

On a daily basis, Morning Consult surveys over 5,000 registered voters across the United States. Along with 2020 presidential election data, Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings for all governors, senators, House members, the president, and more at the national, state and congressional district level.

Each week, we will release a report with the most important findings on the 2020 election. Sign up to receive that report in your inbox here.

Results from the most recent update

This page was last updated on January 28, 2020.

Our latest results are based on 41,997 surveys with registered voters, including 17,836 surveys with Democratic primary voters, conducted Jan. 20-26, 2020. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, and region.

Our Democratic primary results are reported using interviews with registered voters who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state. Those who say they don’t know or have no opinion are asked to pick a candidate they are leaning toward. Results are reported among first choice and those who lean toward a candidate. The responses among all Democratic primary voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. The “Early Primary State Voters” demographic consists of 766 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points. The “Super Tuesday Voters” demographic consists of 5,838 voters in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 point.

The “Hypothetical General-Election Matchups” section displays responses among all registered voters — not just those who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state — and those matchups have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 point.

In the case of a tie, candidates are ordered alphabetically by last name.