RINOs Strike Again–

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican Senators on Tuesday he does not have the votes to block senate witnesses.

No doubt — Mitt Romney, Susan Rice, Lisa Murkowsky, and Alexander bought into the Democrat spin and want to hear from John Bolton and other White House officials.

From the article — It appears Collins, Romney, Alexander and Murkowski are the reason McConnell says he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses.

But will they vote to bring in the whistleblower Ciaramella, Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff?

Republican Senators continue to crap on their base.

Of course the liberal media is cheering this news.

WSJ reports: McConnell says Republican leaders don’t currently have enough votes to block impeachment witnesses.https://t.co/15G9nXt4ZX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2020

Politico and NBC says McConnell has the votes.

Politico and NBC say McConnell has the votes. WSJ says he does not. https://t.co/dAXmUXB6mz — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) January 28, 2020

