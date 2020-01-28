

Senator Chuck Grassley

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Chuck Grassley Tuesday sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to declassify four footnotes in Horowitz’s report on FISA abuse.

The Senators stated that the classified footnotes contradict what is publicly available in Horowitz’s report related to Crossfire Hurricane, the CI investigation opened into Trump’s campaign in July of 2016.

“We have reviewed the findings of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) with regard to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and we are deeply concerned about certain information that remains classified,” the GOP Senators wrote. “Specifically, we are concerned that certain sections of the public version of the report are misleading because they are contradicted by relevant and probative classified information redacted in four footnotes. This classified information is significant not only because it contradicts key statements in a section of the report, but also because it provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation.

Grassley and Johnson continued, “The American people have a right to know what is contained within these four footnotes and, without that knowledge, they will not have a full picture as to what happened during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

The Senators did not give specifics, however, TGP reported last week that Horowitz stealth-edited his FISA abuse report to cover up his discrepancy about the FBI’s use of spies into Trump’s campaign.

The IG report on FISA abuse has two statements on the FBI’s use of CHSs into the 2016 Trump campaign that contradict each other.

In chapter 10 of the original report, the IG claimed that the FBI didn’t use any CHSs to infiltrate Trump’s campaign prior to the FBI opening Crossfire Hurricane in July of 2016.

However, in the next chapter of the original report, the IG contradicted itself and stated that the Crossfire Hurricane team “tasked several CHSs and UCEs during the 2016 presidential campaign, which resulted in multiple interactions with Carter Page and Papadopoulos, before and after they were affiliated with the Trump campaign, and an interaction with a high-level Trump campaign official…”

IG Horowitz then stealth-edited this discrepancy to cover for the FBI and possibly cover for Mifsud’s role in spying on the Trump campaign because he approached Papadopoulos very early on.

In the edited version of Horowitz’s report, the IG claimed the Crossfire Hurricane team used CHSs on Carter Page and Papadopoulos during and after the time they were affiliated with the Trump campaign.

The edits still don’t address the discrepancies in Horowitz’s report.

If the FBI used CHS’s on Papadopoulos and Page during their time on Trump’s team, this would mean the spies were used as early as March of 2016 which is several months before Crossfire Hurricane was open, contradicting another part of Horowitz’s report.

Hat tip to our friends over at The Conservative Treehouse for finding the discrepancies.

