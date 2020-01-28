Within hours of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrawing his immunity request on Tuesday, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Mandelblit had announced his final indictment on November 21, but could not file it with the courts until the immunity request process was concluded.

The indictment’s filing could impact the March 2 election and alter the course of negotiations over forming a new government and who will be the new prime minister.

Hours after announcing the indictment on November 21, Mandelblit gave a speech in which he said that it was personally sad for him to indict Netanyahu, who he personally admires greatly in terms of talents, but that he was obligated by the law to do so.

He said that no man is above the law and that enforcing the law should not be used as a political football by either the Left or the Right.

The attorney-general ultimately indicted Netanyahu for bribery in Case 4000, the “Bezeq-Walla! Affair”; for breach of public trust in Case 1000, the “Illegal Gifts Affair”; and for breach of public trust in Case 2000, the “Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom” Affair.

The biggest moving pieces had been what the charge would be in Case 4000 and whether Case 2000 would remain a breach of trust charge as in Mandelblit’s initial February announcement, or whether it would be closed.

Ultimately, the decision to indict Netanyahu for bribery is the most decisive one.

It means that his trial will be in a district court, known for being tougher than the lower magistrate’s courts, and that he could face a potential jail sentence of years instead of months or mere community service.

As early as 2017, The Jerusalem Post received multiple indications that an indictment for bribery could bring down Netanyahu even if he did not voluntarily step down, and that this serious consequence was part of what was making the investigatory process take so much longer.

In Case 4000, Netanyahu is accused of involvement in a media bribery scheme in which Walla! owner Shaul Elovitch gave him positive coverage in exchange for the prime minister making government policies favor Elovitch’s Bezeq company, to the tune of around NIS 1.8 billion.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels in gifts from rich tycoons, mostly from Arnon Milchin, in exchange for help with business and personal-legal initiatives. The charge itself is for acting in situations in which Netanyahu had a conflict of interest, since no actual quid pro quo could be proven.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu was accused of working with Yediot and Yisrael Hayom to reduce its competition with Yediot in exchange for positive coverage for Netanyahu in Yediot. The deal never went through, but the law has crimes of attempted bribery and breach of trust which can apply even then.

The decision to keep Case 2000 as an indictment for breach of public trust against Netanyahu, despite this being the case which Mandelblit was never a fan of, was also significant.

State’s witnesses Shlomo Filber and Nir Hefetz appear as strongly against Netanyahu in the final indictment as they did in the initial indictment in February, both in allegations and in the volume of mentions – Filber is mentioned around 90 times and Hefetz around 80 times.

Ironically, though state’s witness Ari Harow was once considered important to the cases against the prime minister and is still mentioned in the indictment, he is only mentioned about 10 times and often in a passive context.

Sources close to Netanyahu bashed Mandelblit for filing the indictment so soon after he relinquished his immunity.

“If anyone still had doubt that the prime minister is being pursued obsessively, this is more clear, sharp proof,” a source close to Netanyahu said. “Their eagerness to file the ridiculous indictment against the prime minister is so great that they cannot even wait a single day for the historic summit in Washington that is one of the most important in the history of the state.”

The sources connected the decision to file the indictment to Mandelblit’s decision to oppose disqualifying Balad MK Heba Yazbak’s candidacy for Knesset.

“It is not surprising that those who are struggling to allow the terror supporting Yazbak to run for Knesset and filed a shocking legal decision in favor, sprinted to file the ridiculous indictments on this historic day,” a source close to Netanyahu added.

Despite Netanyahu’s attack on Mandelblit for filing the indictment the same day that the prime minister’s immunity was withdrawn, indictments for almost every previous minister for the last few decades were filed within days of the final indictment announcement – which here would have meant the indictment being filed in late November.

The two-month delay in filing the indictment came from Netanyahu’s unusual request for immunity (most ministers have not requested) and the fact that the Knesset has been out-of-session for an extended period.

Regarding Yazbak, Mandelblit’s legal opinion condemned statements made by the Balad MK against the IDF, but said that the law as set down by the Knesset does not permit him to ban her from running.