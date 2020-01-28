A pro-life Democrat’s confrontation of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at a Fox News town hall confirmed the party has no room under its tent for opponents of abortion.

Kristen Day, who leads the group Democrats for Life, asked Buttigieg at the even Sunday night whether he wanted the support of “people like me.”

“I’m not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you. I am pro-choice, and I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision,” Buttigieg said to applause from the audience.

“The best I can offer is that if we can’t agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line, and in my view, it’s the woman who’s faced with that decision in her own life.”

Buttigieg also refused to say whether he would be open to language in the Democratic platform that would be more inclusive to pro-life members of the party.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Day whether she was satisfied with the candidate’s response.

She said she was not, noting the Democratic platform “contains language that basically says, ‘we don’t belong, we have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to nine months, the government should pay for it.'”

See video of the exchange:

[embedded content]

Buttigieg said he supports “the position of my party — that this kind of medical care needs to be available to everyone, and I support the Roe v. Wade framework that holds that early in pregnancy there are very few restrictions and late in pregnancy there are very few exceptions.”

“I’m not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you,” he said.

“And so I may have my views, but I cannot imagine that a decision that a woman confronts is going to ever be better, medically or morally, because it’s being dictated by any government official,” he said.

FoxNews.com reported Katie Pavlich, an editor for the conservative Townhall.com, said Buttigieg’s comments indicate he believes pro-abortion views should be a litmus test for Democrats.

“Pete Buttigieg just told a pro-life, Democrat *woman* she has no place in today’s Democrat Party. All she asked for was a recognition there is diversity of thought on the issue and that it be put in the platform language. He said no and told her to deal with it,” she wrote on Twitter.

‘Two falsehoods’ in one short sentence

National Review political analyst Ramesh Ponnuru wrote that one of Buttigieg’s comments deserves more attention.

Buttigieg said he supports “the Roe v. Wade framework that holds that early in pregnancy there are very few restrictions and late in pregnancy there are very few exceptions.”

Ponnuru said that’s a widely held view of Roe but an incorrect one.

“Roe theoretically allowed legislatures to prohibit abortion late in pregnancy with a health exception, but the companion case of Doe v. Bolton indicated that the health exception had to be defined very expansively,” he pointed out.

Justice Blackmun in the Roe opinion, he noted, wrote that “medical judgment may be exercised in the light of all factors — physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the woman’s age — relevant to the well-being of the patient,” giving the attending physician additional room to make a decision “for the benefit, not the disadvantage, of the pregnant woman.”

The U.S. is one of only seven countries that allow elective late-term abortion.

Ponnoru said Buttigieg’s comment is also at odds with other comments he has made about abortion late in pregnancy.

“He has frequently said that while it may be difficult to determine where to draw the line on abortion, it is easy to determine who should draw the line: the pregnant woman,” Ponnuru wrote.

He used that line again during his exchange with Day, which effectively draws a line at birth and is incompatible with the view that abortion late in pregnancy should be restricted with very few exceptions.

“Buttigieg’s short sentence thus combined two falsehoods: The ‘Roe framework’ isn’t what he says it is, and it’s not a framework he supports anyway.”