Carpet-bagger Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters Monday that other fellow Republicans are increasingly likely to support hearing testimony from former Trump national security adviser Ambassador John Bolton in President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

A leak of alleged descriptions of Bolton’s book on his time at the Trump White House were published Sunday in the New York Times. Bolton accused Trump of wanting to tie aid to Ukraine last year with investigations into the Democrats and the Bidens by Ukraine. Trump has denied the accusations made in the leak of the book.

But on Monday night Romney’s office released a statement on witnesses. Mitt Romney is not sure if he will support a call for Hunter Biden or Joe Biden to come in and testify in front of the US Senate.

The Federalist reported:

“Senator Romney has said all along that John Bolton may have relevant information and that he wants to hear from him. He will make a decision regarding witnesses after listening to the White House’s defense.”

Maybe this has something to do with Mitt Romney associate Cofer Black who was also on the Burisma Board.

