CNN’s Don Lemon and two guests on his show are facing backlash after they mocked President Trump’s supporters and depicted them as uneducated.

Lemon was joined by New York Times columnist and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali and GOP strategist Rick Wilson during his show Saturday night to discuss the recent feud between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NPR. Following an interview last week, Pompeo yelled at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly and demanded she locate Ukraine, the topic of the initial disagreement, on an unlabeled map.

Wilson pivoted the conversation to attack Trump supporters, claiming they wouldn’t be able to identify Ukraine.

“[Pompeo] also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” he stated, eliciting a laugh from Lemon. “He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so, that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.”

Wilson, who has written anti-Trump books, including Everything Trump Touches Dies and Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump — and Democrats From Themselves, then went on to use a heavy Southern accent to impersonate how he believes a Trump supporter speaks, stating, “‘Donald Trump’s the smart one — and y’all elitists are dumb!'”

“‘You elitists with your geography and your maps — and your spelling!'” Ali chimed in, while his fellow guest added, “‘Your math and your reading! All those lines on the map!'”

Lemon, who had to wipe his eyes after laughing so hard that he started to cry, said, “That was a good one. I needed that.”

The clip went viral on Monday night after former CNN digital producer Steve Krakauer tweeted it, writing, “The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened.”

Soon after, both Trump and members of his campaign attacked the segment. Trump tweeted that Lemon is “the dumbest man on television” and added that he has “terrible ratings,” both of which are insults he’s thrown at the anchor previously.

“Deplorables. This Deplorable is ready,” Trump 2020 campaign director Brad Parscale tweeted, while Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh wrote, “This is a real segment from an actual program on a cable news network that asks to be taken seriously. Not subtle message to huge parts of America: THEY HATE YOU.”