Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, hosted a lecture dedicated to helping “white people” rec0gnize the “nasty little racist inside them.” The event was hosted as part of a series of sessions in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A lecture at Concordia College, entitled, “How to Embrace Your Inner Racist: A Session for White People” was held as part of the school’s recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to KFGO News.

The report added that the session was moderated by associate professor Ahmed Afzaal.

According to the event description, attendees will be able to “recognize and acknowledge that there is a nasty little racist inside them” after participating in the session.

The description adds that not only will attendees gain the ability to recognize their “inner racist,” but they will also learn to do so “without becoming angry or defensive.”

The session goes on to advertise itself as a program that will offer the appropriate training so that one may obtain “the skills of psychological flexibility can help White people recognize and acknowledge their own racist tendencies while learning to make anti-racist choices despite those tendencies.”

The description also specifically states that “this session is for White people only.”

“While we won’t stop people of color from attending, they should know that their presence in the room is likely to interfere with the effectiveness of the session,” the description elaborates.

According to KFGO News, Concordia College issued the following statement after the school was contacted:

Concordia College hosted speakers and break-out sessions throughout the day on Monday as part of its annual recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All the sessions were intended to engage conversation on issues for which Dr. King dedicated his life. Concordia supports an environment where people can ask tough questions. All were allowed to attend any of the breakout sessions.

Concordia College, as well as professor Afzaal, did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

