Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been named director of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

She will officially take over at the public policy research center on Sept. 1, the school said Tuesday.

“We are very fortunate to have Condoleezza Rice assume the helm of the Hoover Institution,” Stanford’s President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said. “Her accomplishments as a scholar, strategic thinker, and public servant and her deep commitment to Hoover make her the ideal leader for defining the next chapter in Hoover’s long and distinguished history.

“She is also an exceptional teacher and is strongly committed to Stanford, having served as the university’s provost for six years and a member of our faculty since 1981. I and many other leaders at Stanford have greatly valued her wisdom and counsel and look forward to welcoming her to our executive leadership team.”

Rice said she was looking forward to assuming the post.

“I’m honored to be named as Hoover’s next director,” she said. “Both the Hoover Institution and Stanford University are places that believe in the study and creation of ideas that define a free society.”

Rice currently serves as the Denning professor in global business at the graduate School of Business and the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on public policy at the Hoover Institution.