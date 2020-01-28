Watching the left operate in the modern age is like watching a competition in the Woke Olympics.

And if anyone is the front-runner for the gold medal in the pandering pole vault, it is young anti-gun activist David Hogg.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old, who still calls himself a “kid” when it suits him, sent out a tweet that was so ridiculous it deserves ridicule.

“This is a tweet for for the founders of the gun violence prevention movement started centuries ago by almost entirely black, brown and indigenous lgbtq women and non binary people that never got on the news or in most history books,” Hogg said.

“We may not know all your names but thank you,” he said.

Yes, who could forget all of those history lessons in high school where we learned about the indigenous, nonbinary anti-gun activists roaming the Old West?

Or the black and brown people who, when freed from slavery, took to the streets en masse in the 1800s to demand that they not be allowed to carry firearms to protect themselves?

We might never know their names, but they really, really, like, existed and stuff.

Trust David. He’s a teenager.

In fact, let’s take a look at some real famous brown and black men, starting with former slave, abolitionist and preacher Frederick Douglass.

“The true remedy for the Fugitive Slave Bill is a good revolver, a steady hand, and a determination to shoot down any man attempting to kidnap,” Douglass said in 1854.

Civil rights activist and editor W.E.B. Du Bois had similar views.

“Today we raise the terrible weapon of Self-Defense,” he wrote in 1919. “When the murderer comes, he shall no longer strike us in the back.”

“When the armed lynchers gather, we too must gather armed. When the mob moves, we propose to meet it with bricks and clubs and guns,” Du Bois also said.

Golly, sorry David. Those quotes do not really help your argument, do they?

OK, let’s try another example. How about Malcolm X?

“I must say this concerning the great controversy over rifles and shotguns,” he said in his famous “The Ballot or the Bullet” speech in 1964. “The only thing that I’ve ever said is that in areas where the government has proven itself either unwilling or unable to defend the lives and the property of Negroes, it’s time for Negroes to defend themselves.

“Article number two of the constitutional amendments provides you and me the right to own a rifle or a shotgun. It is constitutionally legal to own a shotgun or a rifle.”

Tough break, David.

But wait, there’s more.

The National Rifle Association said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year that the great civil rights leader applied for, and was denied, a concealed carry permit.

“Today, the men and women of the @NRA honor the profound life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King applied for a concealed carry permit in a ‘may issue’ state and was denied. We will never stop fighting for every law-abiding citizen’s right to self-defense,” it said.

While the anti-gun heroes in Hogg’s mind might never be named, we are able to name our heroes, because they existed.

