The plan includes Palestinian use and management of facilities in Haifa and Ashdod ports, Palestinian development of a resort area in the north shore of the Dead Sea, and continued Palestinian agricultural activity in the Jordan Valley. Ultimately, the plan envisions “modern and efficient transportation links” through the future Palestinian state, including Gaza.

The president explained that the plan will “more than double Palestinian territory… No Palestinians will be uprooted from their homes.”

Moreover, he said that although Israel will maintain control of Jerusalem, the status quo will remain on the Temple Mount and “the special and historic role of the King of Jordan” with regard to the Muslim Holy Shrines in Jerusalem will be preserved.



“Jerusalem’s holy sites should remain open and available for peaceful worshippers and tourists of all faiths,” the plan states. “People of every faith should be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, in a manner that is fully respectful to their religion, taking into account the times of each religion’s prayers and holidays, as well as other religious factors.”

The president said that if the Palestinians choose to accept the plan, some $50 billion will be infused into this new Palestinian state.

“There are many countries that want to partake in this,” he said. “The Palestinian poverty rate will be cut in half and their GDP will double and triple.” He then called for “peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people” and said that he knew he would have to “do a lot for the Palestinians or it just wouldn’t be fair.”

Their presence at the ceremony unveiling the plan was considered a significant step and a sign that the countries support the plan that has been denounced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump has been bringing historic enemies in the region closer together, and his actions are promoting normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors. At the reception on Wednesday, ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates. Oman and Bahrain were present.

The president made clear that to the two-state solution will present “no incremental security risk to the State of Israel whatsoever.