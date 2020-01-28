A Democratic senator sent to the microphones to try to undo the sense President Trump’s lawyers are trying to make of the impeachment process has revealed a stunning tidbit of information.

No evidence.

PJMedia reports that it was Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, whom it described as “one of the designated ‘spin doctors,'” who let it out.

He said, describing the work of the Trump defense team: “It was a fact-free summation of a case bereft of evidence – we need the evidence. We need the witnesses and documents… They may have the votes at this moment, but I hope my colleagues will look themselves in the mirror … [W]hat we want is the truth, not some quid pro quo on the witnesses…”

The fight is over Democrats’ demands that the Senate re-do what was supposed to have been done in the House impeachment hearings, but wasn’t.

The Democrats now insist that they have to call witnesses, summon documents and more during the Senate proceedings. Republicans are suggesting those fights should have been handled in the House and now it’s too late.

But at PJMedia was the comment about the “unintentional truth bomb.”

“Blumenthal’s plea for witnesses and documents — ‘we need the evidence’ — only underscores how hastily the House put their ‘bereft of evidence’ case together. … His Freudian slip is a pretty funny comment about a deadly serious event,” the report said.