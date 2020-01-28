CNN hit a new low this weekend mocking and laughing out loud at uneducated, redneck Trump supporters who can’t even read.

This is what they think of Middle America — the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump for president.

Far-left op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, and Never-Trumper Rick Wilson joined Don Lemon in the vicious assault on Trump supporters.

It could not have been more insulting.

Don Lemon thought it was so funny he almost fell from his chair.

The segment that aired on Saturday night came in response to reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yelled at a left-wing NPR reporter last week.

They really hate the Trump voters.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called it “one of the most revolting things I’ve ever seen on CNN.”

This is one of the most revolting things I’ve ever seen on CNN, and that’s saying a lot. America, this is what the liberal media thinks of you: pic.twitter.com/51eBSjeTVR — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 28, 2020

The post DISGUSTING! CNN Panel Led by Don Lemon Trash Trump Supporters as Ignorant Rednecks Who Can’t Read (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.