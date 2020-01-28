(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former national security adviser John Bolton and Attorney General William Barr never discussed concerns about President Trump granting “personal favors” to autocratic leaders or having “undue influence” on investigations, according to the Justice Department.

The denial follows the leak of details about Bolton’s book manuscript, which alleges he told Barr he had concerns about the president’s relationships with the leaders of Turkey and China. Barr then told Bolton he was worried Trump created the appearance that he had sway over independent investigations, according to the New York Times.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said late Monday that the report describing the conversation “grossly mischaracterizes” what the two men discussed.

Read the full story ›