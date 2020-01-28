On Tuesday, eldest Trump son Donald Trump Jr. responded to a viral CNN segment mocking Trump supporters as ignorant rubes who can’t read and don’t understand maps.

During the segment, which originally aired on Saturday night, CNN host Don Lemon laughs hysterically as his two guests, far-left CNN contributor Wajahat Ali and NeverTrump Republican Rick Wilson, traded barbs about conservatives.

“Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson mocked. “He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world, and so that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you know, credulous boomer rube demo that back Donald Trump, that wants to think that Donald Trump’s a smart one, and y’all — y’all elitists are dumb.”

Ali interjected, “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling even though—”

“Your math, your reading,” Wilson added.

“Yes, your reading, you know,” Ali gleefully piled on. “Your geography knowing other countries. Sipping your latte.”

Lemon, laughing throughout the exchange and buckling over to catch his breath, ended the segment by applauding Wilson: “Sorry, hold on. Wait, wait. Give me a second. Hold on. Hold on. That was good. Sorry. Rick, that was a good one. I needed that.”

Don Jr. commented on the segment, noting that the folks CNN is laughing at will have the last laugh come November, suggesting his father will win the 2020 presidential election.

“These media hacks don’t just hate the President,” wrote Don Jr., “they hate the Americans who support him. No wonder their ratings are so low, they find it funny to mock regular, everyday Americans.”

“November is coming, & those Americans will once again have the last laugh,” he pointedly added.

These media hacks don’t just hate the President, they hate the Americans who support him. No wonder their ratings are so low, they find it funny to mock regular, everyday Americans. November is coming, & those Americans will once again have the last laugh pic.twitter.com/HwXDO0KpZF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, eldest Trump daughter and Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump also commented on the CNN segment.

“You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided,” she wrote, captioning the video clip. “The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.”

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

In December, Lemon spent two minutes of his show scolding President Trump’s reelection campaign for using an Avengers-style meme, which he called “juvenile.”

“Trump’s war room posted a meme on Twitter, today,” the CNN host started.

“What are we, in junior high school?” he asked. “Like, what the hell? What is this? Like, what? What? I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news.”

“This is, this is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane?” continued Lemon. “Go ahead. Troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know-what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game.”

“History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this: the seriousness of what is happening,” Lemon added. “That today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

