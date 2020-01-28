(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Tuesday following the market’s biggest sell-off in more than three months as investors grapple with lingering fears over a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 186 points, or 0.7%, snapping a five-day losing streak. The S&P 500 climbed 1% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%.

Apple and Goldman Sachs led the Dow’s gains, rising more than 1.8% each. The S&P 500 was led higher by the tech and financials sectors, both of which surged more than 1%. The two sectors were among the hardest hit as worries over the virus increased.

