Two former contestants on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will featured in a Super Bowl ad for Sabra hummus products, according to NBC News.

Super Bowl LIV will air on Feb. 2 when the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers.

What are the details?

The drag show’s Kim Chi and Miz Cracker will appear in the ad according to a new 15 second teaser.

In the teaser, Cracker critically examines a football helmet and attempts to put it on over her large wig.

“I hope this doesn’t give me helmet hair,” she says.

AdWeek reports that the campaign will also feature two “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars as well as rapper T-Pain.

What else?

Bob Witeck, a marketing expert for LGBTQ audiences, said that the ad is “revolutionary.”

“For queer audiences, [drag] is an art form and an ‘outsiders’ language,” he explained. “Reaching the Super Bowl means taking our language into every home in the nation and millions around the world.”

He pointed out that the ad could help to normalize and revolutionize the drag culture around the world.

“The Super Bowl is the ultimate test, when you can take chances like this and realize that the fear of drag is nothing people imagined it to be,” he explained. “It’s us telling our own joke about ourselves, with a sense of humor and authenticity … with luck, everyone laughs with us.”

Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra, also weighed in on the new campaign in a statement to AdWeek.

“We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone,” he said.





