The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a new digital campaign ad and a fundraiser on Tuesday in response to CNN’s Don Lemon mocking Trump supporters during a segment on his show that went viral on Monday night.

The segment, which was from late on Saturday night, went largely unnoticed until Monday night when a former CNN employee tweeted out the clip, which quickly got a response from President Donald Trump and other top figures.

The segment featured Lemon, far-left op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, and anti-Trump establishment Republican Rick Wilson who mocked Trump supporters as being uneducated rednecks who could not read, spell, or use maps.

“CNN anchor Don Lemon, The New York Times’ Wajahat Ali and winless carnival barker and scam PAC artist Rick Wilson let everyday Americans know what the establishment thinks about them: President Trump’s supporters are just a bunch of illiterate idiots deserving of the elites’ smug derision,” RNC Spokesman Steve Guest told The Daily Wire in a statement. “In a matter of seconds, CNN summed up the elite left’s disdain for half of America.”

Guest added, “Reminder for voters: As Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders campaign across the South for your vote, Lemon, Ali, and Wilson just summarized what these candidates really think of you as they shake your hand and pose for selfies.”

In an email to voters, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that she was “absolutely disgusted” by the segment, which was viewed well over ten million times on Twitter in under 24 hours.

“The other night on CNN, Don Lemon and his liberal friends laid their cards on the table and made it obvious what ELITES think of everyday Americans who support President Trump,” McDaniel said in the fundraising email. “These radical hacks painted conservative voters as illiterate hillbillies on national television because they DESPISE President Trump and they DESPISE you.”

“This is what D.C. Democrats like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren truly think of you,” McDaniel continued. “I can’t think of a better way to show them just how WRONG they are about us than by absolutely CRUSHING our January End-of-Month goal and their socialist candidates.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]