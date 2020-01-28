Senator Dianne Feinstein spoke to reporters today after the Trump legal team wrapped their opening arguments in the impeachment trial.

Per the LA Times, Feinstein told reporters, “Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge… That was my view and it still is my view.”

She continued:

Still, she indicated that arguments in the trial about Trump’s character and fitness for office had left her undecided. “What changed my opinion as this went on,” she said, is a realization that “impeachment isn’t about one offense. It’s really about the character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve the people, not themselves.”

However, it’s the Times’ headline that got a lot of attention on social media: “Feinstein leans toward acquitting Trump as his lawyers end their impeachment defense arguments.”

Feinstein was quick to post a statement on Twitter saying the paper “misunderstood’ what she was saying:

The LA Times misunderstood what I said today. Before the trial I said I’d keep an open mind. Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 28, 2020

