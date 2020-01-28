Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murdering Jennifer Dulos, his wife, attempted suicide Tuesday morning, and was taken to University of Connecticut Health Center with a faint pulse, according to his attorneys.

“I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse,” Norm Pattis, one of Fotis Dulos’ lawyers, told NBC News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Jennifer Dulos, 50, went missing May 24 after taking her children to school. Fotis Dulos, 52, was arrested earlier this month and charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. His girlfriend, 45-year-old Michelle Troconis, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as has a friend of Dulos, Connecticut lawyer Kent Mawhinney.

Authorities claim her husband, who is a real estate developer, was spotted on surveillance cameras traveling toward the town where his wife lived in a pickup truck that was later found near Jennifer Dulos’ car, which was apparently abandoned and stained with blood. Investigators said that evidence shows Fotis Dulos “lying in wait” for his wife at her home on the day of her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos, who pled not guilty to the charges, was set to attend a hearing about his bail bond Tuesday, before he was found unresponsive in his home, where he had been under house arrest.