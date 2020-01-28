John Bolton’s former Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz joined Laura Ingraham on Monday night on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fleitz urged John Bolton, President Trump’s former National Security Advisor to withdraw his book from publication until after President Trump leaves office or at least until after the 2020 election.

Fred Fleitz also wrote an editorial for FOX News to encourage his former boss to hold back.

Given the importance of protecting a president’s confidential discussions with his senior advisers, I strongly disagree with Bolton’s decision to release the book before the November presidential election and call on him to withdraw it from the publisher immediately… …Presidents must be able to candidly consult with their advisers without worrying they will leak these discussions to the press or obtain high-dollar book contracts to publish them. A book by a former national security adviser ahead of a president’s reelection bid may set a dangerous precedent since it could discourage future presidents from seeking advice from expert advisers on sensitive national security matters. This is why executive privilege exists: to allow the president and other senior officials to keep certain communications and internal deliberations private if disclosing them would disrupt the functions or decision-making processes of the executive branch.

It truly is outrageous that John Bolton is pushing a tell-all book after leaving the Trump White House under strained circumstances — and prior to the 2020 election.

Obviously, conservatives were wrong about Mr. Bolton.

As someone who has met John Bolton and admired his career this is a huge disappointment.

