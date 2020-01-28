Following the report that former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s draft for an upcoming book claims President Donald Trump wanted to withhold aid from Ukraine over an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden which has now led to calls for Bolton’s testimony in the Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) downplayed the importance of hearing from Bolton.

Biggs argued Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that what Bolton has to say is “irrelevant” because the case has already been presented at this point after the House held its trial

“If we’re looking at the rumors that are there then they don’t help the Democrats at all of what John Bolton was going to say,” Biggs stated.

He added, “Should he come forward and tell all? Well, I don’t know what he’s going to say, and frankly, in many instances, it’s irrelevant what he’s going to say. The case has been presented. If the Democrats are so hot on this, they could have done something on it — they want to do it now. … Frankly, I don’t know what Bolton’s going to say, and I’m not sure that they know what he’s going to say.”

