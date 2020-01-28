As they usually do, the Grammy Awards ruled Sunday’s ratings — although they were down a little year-over-year.

The 62nd annual awards ceremony, airing on their earliest date since 2013, drew 18.7 million viewers and a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49 in time zone-adjusted ratings. Those numbers are down about 5 percent in viewers and 4 percent in the 18-49 demo from the 2019 kudocast.

Last year’s ceremony ended up with 19.88 million viewers and a 5.6 in the 18-49 demographic.

The small downturn for the Grammys mirrors that of NBC’s Golden Globes broadcast in January: It was down by a slight 2 percent in viewers and 10 percent in adults 18-49.

Sunday’s Grammys broadcast delivered the show’s smallest audience since 2008 (17.18 million viewers) and its lowest 18-49 rating ever. The all-time low in viewers came in 2006, when 17 million people tuned in. Despite the declines, the Grammy broadcast is the most-watched entertainment program of the 2019-20 season so far and the highest-rated among adults 18-49, beating the Globes in both instances (18.33 million, 4.7).

Only a handful of first-run shows aired opposite the Grammys. An ABC News special on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant drew 2.46 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49. And The CW’s Batwoman and Supergirl (both 0.2 in the demo) were both steady.

CBS easily led Sunday’s 18-49 rankings with a 4.1 rating, pending updates. ABC finished second with a 0.7. NBC and Telemundo tied for third place with 0.4. Fox and Univision also tied, with 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

