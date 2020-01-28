At the 47th annual March for Life on Friday, more than 100,000 marchers took to the streets in Washington, D.C., to show their support for the pro-life cause.

In the face of growing radicalism on the left when it comes to abortion, there has never been a more important time to stand for life.

With Democrats like Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam endorsing infanticide after the birth of a child, the pro-life message is needed now more than ever.

It seems the movement is answering the call.

While the mainstream media were insistent on labeling the marchers as “anti-abortion,” the marchers of all ages made it clear that they were marching for one thing: the sanctity of life in the womb.

America, it seems, is beginning to listen.

A 2019 Gallup poll found that a slight plurality of Americans identify as pro-life. And states across the nation are hosting their own marches for life.

One thing is clear: The pro-life movement in America is thriving.

The beautiful thing about the pro-life movement is it’s diversity. The cause welcomes all regardless of age, gender, religion, sexuality, and economic status. You would be hard pressed to find a larger melting pot of activists.

At the march, protestors were unabashed in their calls to end abortion, speaking the truth while refusing to mince words.

Some of my favorite signs from the march included ones that read “health care doesn’t kill people” and “women’s rights begin in the womb.”

One young woman, who was conceived in rape, marched with a sign highlighting the millions of lives that have been lost since Roe v. Wade.

“I was conceived in rape,” the sign read. “My birth mom left her appointment at Planned Parenthood. 61+ million babies never left.”

Swarms of college students also attended the march, taking a day off from classes to march for the rights of the unborn.

Liberty University and Liberty University School of Law had more than 100 students and faculty members attend, with full busses and several car loads.

History was made at the march, where President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the March for Life. The president’s attendance at the march forced the mainstream media to cover an event that they normally marginalize or ignore altogether.

Trump’s message was firm and hopeful, encouraging the movement to remain steadfast in their beliefs while recognizing the sanctity of life in the womb.

“When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation,” he said. “When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor that radiates from each human soul. One life changes the world.”

GOP Sen. Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Texas), and James Lankford (Okla.) also attended the march.

Trump was also impressed with the number of children in attendance, reminding the crowd that the youth are the future of the pro-life movement.

“Young people are the heart of the March for Life,” he said. “And it’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation.”

He’s right.

Samantha Sullivan, who was covering the event for Blaze News, was astonished by the growing youth presence in the movement.

“On Thursday I attended a Youth Expo filled with young people,” Sullivan said. “I was shocked by the busloads of kids that arrived in DC. There was also a Catholic school on my flight. On Friday, I did interviews with several high school students who blew me away. Some of them told me they’d been coming to the March for Life since they were as young as 14. They explained their beliefs articulately, and when I asked them what they’d tell a woman who was seeking an abortion, their answers were filled with compassion for the woman and child. Not hate, just love. They also mentioned all the options that are available to women that the media and Planned Parenthood try to conceal.”

Sullivan said she recommends that all pro-lifers attend the march.

“It is truly a life-changing march,” she concluded. “My suggestion to anyone who is pro-life: attend the march. It will change you and encourage you forever.”

Still, there is much work left to be done in the pro-life movement. We cannot hope to succeed by only making abortion illegal. Souls are at stake.

We must march on, literally and figuratively.

It is not enough to simply say “I’m pro-life” and leave it at that. “Pro-life” is not just “pro-baby.” It’s pro-women, pro-men, and pro-family.

Women who have an abortion should not be shamed. The church has neglected them for too long. We must step up, take charge, and minister to women considering abortion.

The strength of our movement does not rest in any party or politician, it resides in us. One thing I know for sure: The pro-life movement in America is vibrant, thriving, and ready to speak truth into the hearts of Americans everywhere, regardless of which party controls the three branches of government.