

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

The House Democrats still have not scheduled a hearing for DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify about his report on the FBI’s FISA abuse, however, Horowitz testified Tuesday to the House Oversight Committee on an unrelated matter so hero Rep. Jim Jordan took the opportunity to grill him about Schiff’s memo on the bogus spy warrants.

Jim Jordan said to Horowitz, “Two years ago Mr. Schiff said the Department of Justice met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA’s probable cause requirement. Is that an accurate statement?”

Horowitz debunked serial liar Adam Schiff’s false claim.

“Given the number and nature of omissions and inaccuracies in there we certainly hadn’t characterized what they had done as following the rules or complying with the rigor required of a FISA application,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz also told Jim Jordan that his department is doing a “follow-up audit” to see if there was other FISA abuse.

WATCH:

Schiff’s memo: “DOJ met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA’s probable cause requirement.” WATCH Inspector General Horowitz debunk that false claim: pic.twitter.com/zmibWG8VAF — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 28, 2020

The post Hero Jim Jordan Destroys Serial Liar Adam Schiff in Hearing with DOJ IG Horowitz (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.