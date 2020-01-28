Twice-failed U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she believes she could beat Donald Trump if she were to run again in November.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety magazine at this year’s Sundance Film Festival about her new Hulu docu-series, she was asked if she felt the urge to beat the president.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” Clinton replied, before qualifying her ambition.

“The more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.”

The former U.S. Secretary of State also addressed the trashing she gave Bernie Sanders when she said “nobody likes him” in the docu-series and said she was not addressing the election when she made the remarks.

“I think we did that interview about a year and a half ago. I wasn’t thinking about the election by any means. I’ve said I’m going to support the nominee. But I do think it’s important to look at somebody’s record and look at what they’ve gotten done and see whether you agree with that or not. I think that’s what every voter paying attention should do.”

In the clip from the Hulu series, which is due to be released on March 6, she says: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.

“It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

As Breitbart News reported, last month on British television Clinton said she was “deluged” with requests to try another run for president and has still not completely ruled out joining the crowded field of 2020 Democrat candidates.

[embedded content]

In November she also alluded to the possibility when she told BBC Radio 5 Live she was under “enormous pressure” to consider a 2020 White House run.

When asked about her future in politics, Clinton said, “I feel a sense of responsibility partly because you know my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways. And I want to retire him.”

