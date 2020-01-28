Hillary Clinton took aim at Bernie Sanders again during the press tour for her upcoming Hulu documentary, “Hillary,” telling Variety magazinethat she feels the “urge” to run for president in 2020 because the 2016 election “was a really odd time and an odd outcome.”

The documentary, which premiered to critical acclaim at last weekend’s Sundance Film Festival, follows Clinton during and in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 presidential election and, in one pivotal scene, shows Clinton lashing out at her progressive rival for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, calling him unlikeable, fake, and difficult to work with.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician,” Clinton says in the film. “It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

The comments set off fireworks among Sanders supporters who accused Clinton of bashing Sanders without purpose and of trying to kneecap the now-potential 2020 Democratic presidential nominee at the ballot box among her former supporters.

Clinton waved away the critcism, telling reporters ahead of the premiere that she would support the Democratic presidential nominee, even if it’s Sanders, because defeating President Donald Trump is more important than internal disagreements, a sentiment she shared with Variety in her on-screen interview, released Tuesday.

“I just think we have to win. I don’t think we can afford another four years by the current incumbent,” Clinton said, refusing to use Trump’s name. “I think that would be absolutely dangerous to our democracy, and I’ll do whatever I can to make sure the Democrats win this time.”

But, perhaps unable to avoid taking aim at Sanders yet again, Clinton took a veiled jab at Sanders in her pledge to support the Democratic nominee.

“I think we did that interview about a year and a half ago. I wasn’t thinking about the election by any means,” she said, explaining why she took the shot at Sanders. “I’ve said I’m going to support the nominee.”

“But I do think it’s important to look at somebody’s record and look at what they’ve gotten done and see whether you agree with that or not. I think that’s what every voter paying attention should do,” she continued, essentially repeating her criticism of Sanders from the documentary, just this time without mentioning Sanders by name.

Not to let the opportunity to excuse her 2016 performance go to waste, Clinton also said she has the “urge” to run again in 2020, in order to relitigate the outcome of 2016’s presidential contest.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” she said, referencing her claims that the Russians interfered with the election outcome, perhaps at the behest of Trump’s campaign team, a long-debunked argument generated by Clinton allies in the days following the election but not borne out by evidence.

“We have to be better than the other side, because they are highly organized and incredibly well funded, and they have foreign help,” she added. ‘We should win, because I think people can see the broken promises and the failed actions of this current administration and so we should win, but we’re gonna have to overcome all of the obstacles they are throwing our way.”