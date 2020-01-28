http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7qqbIXj5g7U/insuring-trumps-re-election.php

This is the kind of thing that insures President Trump will be re-elected in November–or would, if anyone watched CNN. It is hard to imagine a less attractive 80 seconds of television. What is it about liberals (and formerly conservative never-Trumpers like Rick Wilson) that makes them so smug and self-satisfied? Especially given that, as in this case, they are generally people of so little accomplishment. Anyway, here it is:

President Trump has tweeted this, so a great many people will see it. Well done, CNN!

