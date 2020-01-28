A Japanese bus driver, who has never traveled to Wuhan, China, has contracted coronavirus.

Twice this month, the driver had transported tourists, who were from Wuhan, according to a report using information from Reuters and the Kyodo news agency.

The bus driver took 31 passengers from Osaka to Tokyo from Jan. 8-11 and made the return trip Jan. 12-16 with 29 passengers.

The tourists had not exhibited any clear signs of infection. All have since returned to China, an official from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

On Jan. 14 the bus driver, in his 60s, started to exhibit symptoms, including a cough. Three days later he went to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The Japanese government has officially labeled this deadly strain of the coronavirus as a “designated infectious disease.” By doing so, it allows officials to quarantine patients.